Left Menu

Jonas Cuaron to direct Sony's new Marvel film ‘El Muerto’

Filmmaker Jonas Cuaron has been roped in by Sony Pictures to direct its upcoming Marvel movie El Muerto, starring rapper Bad Bunny in the lead role. In past comics, El Muerto has gotten in the ring with Spider-Man.Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Mart nez Ocasio, will be the first ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel film.El Muerto is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

PTI | Losalamitos | Updated: 05-10-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 18:07 IST
Jonas Cuaron to direct Sony's new Marvel film ‘El Muerto’

Filmmaker Jonas Cuaron has been roped in by Sony Pictures to direct its upcoming Marvel movie ''El Muerto'', starring rapper Bad Bunny in the lead role. Jonas Cuaron, son of Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron, is known for his work on the 2015 thriller film ''Desierto''. According to entertainment website Deadline, ''El Muerto'' is in early development. Writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is penning the script.

El Muerto, known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez in the comics, is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask. In past comics, El Muerto has gotten in the ring with Spider-Man.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Mart nez Ocasio, will be the first ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel film.

''El Muerto'' is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022