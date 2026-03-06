Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Shines at Australian GP: Local Hero Tops Practice Times

Oscar Piastri thrilled home crowds by leading the second practice session at the Australian Grand Prix. Piastri clocked a time of 1:19.729 at Albert Park, outpacing top competitors like Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and George Russell. The session was marked by continued reliability issues and mishaps impacting major teams.

Oscar Piastri delighted his home fans by setting the fastest time for McLaren in the second practice session of the Australian Grand Prix on Friday. The young star, considered a local hero, completed a lap at Albert Park in one minute, 19.729 seconds, surpassing Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc secured the fourth and fifth spots. The event signals the beginning of Formula One's new engine era, which has already seen reliability issues and two virtual safety car interruptions during the first session.

Max Verstappen also faced issues, stalling in the pit lane and experiencing a skid. Despite these challenges, Verstappen managed to claim the sixth spot. Lando Norris improved to seventh place, overcoming early gearbox problems. Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll of Aston Martin struggled with continued reliability issues, completing only a limited number of laps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

