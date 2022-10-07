Left Menu

Bollywood celebs mourn demise of veteran actor Arun Bali

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Neena Gupta and singer Guru Randhawa, on Friday, mourned the demise of veteran actor Arun Bali.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 17:30 IST
Arun Bali (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Neena Gupta and singer Guru Randhawa, on Friday, mourned the demise of veteran actor Arun Bali. Taking to Instagram, Neena shared a post which she captioned, "Goodbye #ArunBali. My first day of shoot on the Parampara series set years ago with Arun Bali. So glad we got to shoot recently for Goodbye."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjZy1YQM8DW/ In the picture, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor could be seen sitting alongside veteran actor Arun Bali dressed up as a priest.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Very sad to hear of the passing of Arun Bali Ji. A wonderfully warm and loving man. Had the pleasure to share screen space with him on several film. My condolences to his family. Om shanti." https://twitter.com/juniorbachchan/status/1578305205388873729

Singer Guru Randhawa shared a post on his Instagram stories which he captioned, "Rest in peace sir." Veteran actor Arun Bali is no more. Known for his various performances in Bollywood films, Arun Bali breathed his last in the wee hours at 4:30 am on Friday. He was 79.

While more details are awaited in this regard, it's important to mention that some reports suggest Bali hadn't been keeping well for quite some time. He has two daughters who reside in the US. Both of them will be landing in Mumbai on Saturday, and only after that will the last rites be performed.

Bali was known for his work in many films including '3 Idiots', 'Kedarnath', 'Panipat', 'Hey Ram', 'Dand Nayak', 'Ready', 'Zameen', 'Policewala Gunda', 'Phool Aur Angaar', and 'Ram Jaane'. He also worked in many TV serials. He portrayed King Porus in the 1991 historical drama 'Chanakya', Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera 'Swabhimaan', and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, in the contentious and critically praised 2000 movie 'Hey Ram'.

He was also a National Award-winning producer. (ANI)

