Left Menu

'Harley Quinn' Valentine's Day special coming to HBO Max

'Harley Quinn' Valentine's Day edition is coming to HBO Max. The newest episode of the wildly popular adult animation series, titled 'Harley Quinn

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 13:00 IST
'Harley Quinn' Valentine's Day special coming to HBO Max
Still from Harley Quinn (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Harley Quinn' Valentine's Day edition is coming to HBO Max. The newest episode of the wildly popular adult animation series, titled 'Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special,' will premiere on HBO Max in February 2023. As per the official logline quoted by Variety, "The special will feature Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine's Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year."

According to Variety, a fourth season of 'Harley Quinn' was just ordered by HBO Max after the third season recently came to an end. It was one of the planned DC-related movies and TV shows that didn't get abandoned as a result of the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger. Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and others are among the voice actors who will be featured in the special.

Executive producing 'Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special' are Dean Lorey, Patrick Schumacker, and Justin Halpern, who created 'Harley Quinn' for television. Cuoco, Sam Register, and Jennifer Coyle all serve as executive producers. Produced in cooperation with Warner Bros. Animation by Halpern and Schumacker's Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions. This is the most recent 'Harley Quinn' project HBO Max has ordered outside of the main series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022