Check out Kartik Aaryan's latest picture with his pet Katori

Pet parents never miss an opportunity to share pictures or videos of their cute furry companions. Actor Kartik Aaryan is one of them. He often shares pictures of his dog Katori. On Sunday, he dropped a new picture of Katori. In the image, Kartik is adorably looking at Katori.

"Love you to infinity. Woof," he captioned the post. Kartik and Katori's latest image has garnered several likes and comments.

"Katori is the cutest," a social media user commented. "Omg....two cuties in one frame," another one wrote.

Kartik had introduced Katori to his fans earlier this year as his new family member. A few months ago, at an event, he revealed why he named his dog Katori. "She is Katroi Aaryan because jab woh gharpe aayi thi she looked like a bowl. Itni choti si and katori jaise hi dimaag mai tha. Toh isliye katori rakh diya naam, uska haircut bhi katori jasisa hai (We named her Katori Aaryan as when she came home she looked like a small bowl. She was so tiny and cute and 'katori' named popped up in our mind. So we named her Katori and her haircut is also like a katori)," he had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. He will also be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023. (ANI)

