India's Manufacturing Surge: A Four-Month High

India's manufacturing sector reached a four-month high with a PMI of 56.9 in February, boosted by domestic demand despite declining export orders. Positive factors included efficiency improvements and client requirements. Cost pressures were moderate, and firms increased material purchasing and staffing in response to rising workloads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's manufacturing sector witnessed a remarkable surge in February, with the purchasing managers' index (PMI) climbing to 56.9, its highest in four months. This significant improvement was largely driven by robust domestic demand, according to a report released on Monday.

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI, which measures industrial activity, rose from January's 55.4, driven by increased output backed by stronger domestic orders. According to Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, manufacturing activity accelerated as goods producers experienced buoyant demand, undertook marketing initiatives, and responded to rising client needs.

While domestic demand thrived, growth in new export orders slowed, impacting potential employment creation. Cost pressures remained moderate, akin to January's levels. In efforts to bolster production and inventories, manufacturers increased material purchases and staffing. The outlook remains positive, supported by marketing and favorable demand conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

