Shanghai Stocks Surge Amid Geopolitical Turmoil

Shanghai stocks soared to a 10-year high as investors bought energy, gold, and defense shares despite regional instability due to U.S. and Israel's strikes on Iran. Shanghai's steady rise contrasted Hong Kong's decline, highlighting market resilience amidst global tensions and economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shanghai stocks reached a remarkable 10-year high on Monday as investors gravitated towards energy, gold, and defense shares despite surrounding regional weaknesses.

Investors expressed confidence that Beijing might stabilize markets before an important parliamentary gathering. In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell over 2% due to higher vulnerability to global market shifts, hitting a two-month low.

Escalating geopolitical tensions following U.S.-Israel military actions against Iran have intensified economic uncertainty worldwide, despite which the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5% to close at 4,182.6 points, with China's blue-chip CSI300 Index also gaining 0.4%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

