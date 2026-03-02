Left Menu

Arunachal's New Policing Era: Strengthening Security Through Technology

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu discussed advances in technology-driven policing at a state conference. Emphasizing cybersecurity, digital forensics, and public transparency, he advocated for a conviction-oriented justice system. He highlighted challenges along international borders and strategies to mitigate illegal immigration and insurgency. Khandu stressed the need for modernized policing to uphold internal security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:21 IST
Security
  • Country:
  • India

Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, underscored the importance of advanced technological adoption in policing during a recent law enforcement conference. He pointed out the necessity for a conviction-oriented criminal justice delivery system as well as the strengthening of cyber capabilities and digital forensics.

Khandu highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's unique geographical challenges, sharing boundaries with Bhutan, Myanmar, and Tibet, and the associated risks of cross-border insurgency, extortion, and drug trafficking. He urged for vigilant border management, especially in sensitive districts like Tirap, Changlang, and Longding.

The chief minister praised the efforts of the Arunachal Pradesh Police and proposed further initiatives such as augmenting the State Forensic Science Laboratory, enhancing training programs, and using technology to curb illegal immigration. He assured that the proposed measures and recommendations from the conference would be reflected in future budgets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

