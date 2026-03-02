Arunachal's New Policing Era: Strengthening Security Through Technology

Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, underscored the importance of advanced technological adoption in policing during a recent law enforcement conference. He pointed out the necessity for a conviction-oriented criminal justice delivery system as well as the strengthening of cyber capabilities and digital forensics.

Khandu highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's unique geographical challenges, sharing boundaries with Bhutan, Myanmar, and Tibet, and the associated risks of cross-border insurgency, extortion, and drug trafficking. He urged for vigilant border management, especially in sensitive districts like Tirap, Changlang, and Longding.

The chief minister praised the efforts of the Arunachal Pradesh Police and proposed further initiatives such as augmenting the State Forensic Science Laboratory, enhancing training programs, and using technology to curb illegal immigration. He assured that the proposed measures and recommendations from the conference would be reflected in future budgets.

