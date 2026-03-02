Karnataka CM Assures Support for Kannadigas Amidst Middle East Tensions
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is monitoring the Middle East tensions to ensure the safety of Kannadigas abroad. With airspace disruptions, around 109 Kannadigas are stranded in Dubai and Bahrain. The CM's teams are in touch with Indian Embassies for coordination and assistance, prioritizing their safety and potential repatriation.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken proactive measures in response to escalating tensions in parts of the Middle East, focusing on the safety of Kannadigas stranded there. Approximately 100 Kannadigas are stuck in Dubai, with an additional nine in Bahrain, due to flight cancellations and airspace disruptions.
The Chief Minister has stated that the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and all District Emergency Operations Centres (DEOCs) have been put on 24x7 alert to handle the developing situation. Coordinated efforts are underway with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and Indian Embassies to ensure the well-being of affected individuals.
Siddaramaiah has also made a case for urgent intervention by the Indian government and coordination with airlines to facilitate return flights. He urged Kannadigas to follow advisories and register with the concerned Embassy/Consulate to ensure they receive necessary support.
