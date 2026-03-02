Left Menu

Karnataka CM Assures Support for Kannadigas Amidst Middle East Tensions

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is monitoring the Middle East tensions to ensure the safety of Kannadigas abroad. With airspace disruptions, around 109 Kannadigas are stranded in Dubai and Bahrain. The CM's teams are in touch with Indian Embassies for coordination and assistance, prioritizing their safety and potential repatriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:22 IST
Karnataka CM Assures Support for Kannadigas Amidst Middle East Tensions
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken proactive measures in response to escalating tensions in parts of the Middle East, focusing on the safety of Kannadigas stranded there. Approximately 100 Kannadigas are stuck in Dubai, with an additional nine in Bahrain, due to flight cancellations and airspace disruptions.

The Chief Minister has stated that the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and all District Emergency Operations Centres (DEOCs) have been put on 24x7 alert to handle the developing situation. Coordinated efforts are underway with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and Indian Embassies to ensure the well-being of affected individuals.

Siddaramaiah has also made a case for urgent intervention by the Indian government and coordination with airlines to facilitate return flights. He urged Kannadigas to follow advisories and register with the concerned Embassy/Consulate to ensure they receive necessary support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

 India
2
Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surge

Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surg...

 Global
3
Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 India
4
Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026