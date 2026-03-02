Left Menu

Tensions Flare as U.S. and Israel Strikes Escalate Iran Conflict

The conflict in Iran led to the death of a Chinese citizen and the evacuation of over 3,000 individuals. China's foreign ministry condemned U.S. and Israeli attacks that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. China called for immediate cessation of military actions to prevent further escalation.

The escalating conflict in Iran claimed the life of a Chinese citizen in Tehran, with more than 3,000 individuals evacuated, the Chinese foreign ministry reported on Monday. In response to the crisis, Chinese embassies and consulates in neighboring countries have mobilized to assist those affected.

U.S. and Israeli attacks on Saturday resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, prompting retaliatory strikes by Iran on Israel and several Gulf nations hosting U.S. military bases. Chinese spokesperson Mao Ning stated that work groups have been set up to aid the evacuees, though details on their return home remain unclear.

China, caught off guard by the U.S. military's actions, asserted its stance as a responsible power, denying any imminent arms deal with Iran. Mao Ning urged all involved parties to cease military activities to avoid further escalation and emphasized the importance of respecting the sovereignty of Gulf states.

