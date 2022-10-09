Riddhima Kapoor shares BTS picture from 'Brahmastra' sets featuring Ranbir-Samara

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor, on Sunday shared a throwback picture from the sets of the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva'. Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared a picture on her stories, which she captioned, "Learning from the best! When Sam visited her uncle on the sets of Brahmastra #throwback."

In the picture, Riddhima's sister Samara could be seen deeply looking into the camera screen with actor Ranbir standing beside her. Ayan's directorial 'Brahmastra' was released on September 9. The film's part one has grossed over Rs400 crore globally. Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna also featured in the film. 'Brahmastra' began production in 2015, with the shoot beginning in 2017 itself.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. After two months of their marriage, the couple in June announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood.

She posted a picture which featured two lions and a lion cub. A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wishes. Talking about the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next gangster drama film 'Animal' along with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, and in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. (ANI)

