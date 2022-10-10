Left Menu

Tom Welling joins cast of 'The Winchesters'

Supernaturals, which ended in 2020, followed the story of Sam and Dean who hunt demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings.The Winchesters comes from Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, Warner Bros.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-10-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 10:54 IST
Tom Welling joins cast of 'The Winchesters'
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Tom Welling has boarded the cast of ''Supernatural'' spin-off ''The Winchesters''.

The prequel series will focus on Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester’s parents, John and Mary, according to entertainment outlet Deadline.

Told from the perspective of narrator Dean (voiced by Ackles), ''The Winchesters'' is described as an ''epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world''.

Welling will recur as family patriarch Samuel Campbell (originally played by Mitch Pileggi in ''Supernatural''), Mary Campbell’s father, and Dean and Sam’s maternal grandfather. ''Supernaturals'', which ended in 2020, followed the story of Sam and Dean who hunt demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings.

''The Winchesters'' comes from Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

''The Winchesters'' will premiere on the CW on Tuesday in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022