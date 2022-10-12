Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 201: Entry of new players into Culling Game

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 begins with the "Direct Talks, Part 1" (直接会談①, Chokusetsu kaidan 1) arc of of Gege Akutami's popular manga.

Summary of Direct Talks, Part 1: "Sukuna reveals that he is Angel's target, the one they call the Disgraced One. Before Yuji and Megumi can properly discuss this revelation, something astonishing suddenly occurs within the colony. This development has major implications for the Culling Game and it comes as a direct result of several meetings that took place over nine months, between Kenjaku and the various governments of the world."

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 201 is the upcoming issue to be released on October 16, without any break. The chapter might showcase the continuation of the previous chapter with Hakari, Yuta and Maki getting ready for the arrival of the new players in the Culling Game. The previous chapter tells fans that more people have joined this game, that specific number is 807 people. Since the game is registering new players so all the Culling Games rules will be applied to them.

In the Tokyo No. 2 Colony, Reggie said to Megumi that the revitalized sorcerers are still not aware of the true purpose of the Culling Game.

Fans can see the return of Hiromi Higuruma and Ryu Ishigori in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 201. Players like Hajime Kashimo, Daidou Hagane and Miyo Rokujushi could create a group with modern players to fight against the newcomers.

The raw scans and the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 201 will release within two to three days before the release.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198 timings in different places around the world.

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST (October 17, 2022)

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST

British Time: 4 PM BST

European Time: 5 PM CEST

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT

Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and Manga Plus.

Source: Sportskeeda

