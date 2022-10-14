Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club breaks world record for jump scares

Mike Flanagan has earned a name for himself as a successful horror miniseries creator, thanks to his work such as 'The Haunting of Hill House' and 'Midnight Mass'. He has once again mesmerized the audience with his recent release The Midnight Club. The new Netflix horror mystery-thriller series has broken a record for the most scripted jump scares in a single television episode, with 21 in total.

According to Guinness World Record, the first episode which premiered at New York Comic Con hours before the premiere scared the pants off an unprepared audience. Afterward, in the Q&A session with the cast, Guinness World Record's official adjudicator Andy Glass announced the record attempt and successful result, "to the surprise and delight" of the costumed crowd.

The miniseries was released on October 7, 2022. Based on the hit novel from Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club is the fifth Netflix Original series for Flanagan.

The story of The Midnight Club revolves around a group of seven close critically ill young adults' lives in the Rotterdam Home hospital run by an enigmatic doctor. They meet every midnight to tell each other scary stories. One night, they make a promise that the first one to surrender to their disease is responsible for communicating with the others beyond the grave. After one of them dies, bizarre occurrences begin.

Here's the official synopsis for The Midnight Club:

The horror series stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota.

Miniseries The Midnight Club is streaming now on Netflix! Stay tuned to get more updates on the miniseries!

