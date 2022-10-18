Left Menu

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday as the worst day of the week. See how netizens reacted

Guinness World Records (GWR) has officially declared Monday as the worst day of the week. After GWR's post, netizens flooded social media with memes expressing their hatred for Monday.

ANI | Updated: 18-10-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 15:50 IST
Guinness World Records officially declares Monday as the worst day of the week. See how netizens reacted
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Monday blues" is not just a phrase but a real emotion that can be mainly understood by people who have to get back to work after a fun weekend. The first day of the week is usually considered the least favourite day for a majority of people and now Guinness World Records (GWR) has officially declared Monday as the worst day of the week. "We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week," Guinness World Records tweeted on Monday.

Guinness World Records' post was so relatable that the Twitterati flooded the micro-blogging platform with various funny memes and jokes. "I take mondays off just for this reason," a netizen commented.

"Petition for Mondays to be banned so after the next Monday we will be Tuesday , we ban that also because it following Sunday , so Everyday After Sunday will be banned and we only have a Sunday," a Twitter user wrote. An official page for the famous animated character 'Angry Bird' - inspired by a sketch of stylised wingless birds and turned into a video game, also reacted to Guinness World Records' post.

"Took you long enough", Angry Bird commented. To which GWR responded, "Ikr", or "I know right!" Guinness World Records (GWR) is a reference book published every year in different languages around the world. It lists world records of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world. The book was co-founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in Fleet Street, London, in August 1955. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022