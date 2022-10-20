Left Menu

R Madhavan, Dia Mirza's romantic drama 'Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein' turns 21

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza's romantic saga film 'Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein' turned 21 on Wednesday. The magic, love, and essence of the film still remain unforgettable. Maddy's madness and Dia's simplicity won millions of hearts.

ANI | Updated: 20-10-2022 06:06 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 06:06 IST
R Madhavan, Dia Mirza's romantic drama 'Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein' turns 21
RHTDM Poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actors, R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan's romantic film 'Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein' on Wednesday, turned 21. Taking to Instagram, production house Pooja Entertainment shared a video which they captioned, "From songs to its dialogues, from the cast to their chemistry, it's hard to not fall in love with #RHTDM with each watch Celebrating 21 years of #RehnaaHaiTerreDilMein."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj5YPZmIJcJ/?hl=en In the video, the production house shared some glimpses from the film with music playing in the background of it.

Soon after the production house shared the video, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons. "It's past 21 Years but still my super favourite," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "unlimited love." Actor Dia Mirza shared the reel video on her Instagram stories and captioned, "Has it really been 21 years? #21YRSOFRHTDM."

R Madhavan also shared some fan-made posters and reels n his story. Helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film marked Dia's acting debut and R Madhavan's first Bollywood film of his career, which received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Even after 21 years of its release, the magic of the film still remains unforgettable. Apart from R Madhavan and Dia, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Anupam Kher in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan was recently seen in a thriller film 'Dhokha Round D Corner'. He will be next seen in Yash Raj Film's upcoming web series 'The Railway Men' alongside Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan and Divyenndu Sharma. The official streaming date of the series is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global
4
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022