Left Menu

"It's been a joy watching you grow," says Twinkle Khanna on her niece Naomika Saran's birthday

Check out Twinkle Khanna's birthday wish for her niece and daughter of former actor Rinke Khanna.

ANI | Updated: 20-10-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 23:02 IST
"It's been a joy watching you grow," says Twinkle Khanna on her niece Naomika Saran's birthday
Twinkle Khanna (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twinkle Khanna penned down a sweet note for her niece Naomika Saran, as she turns 18 today. Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle dropped a picture featuring her niece.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "And my stunning niece turns 18! Happy birthday my @naomika14. It's been a joy watching you grow from a little girl who was scared of her bellybutton to this smart, confident woman. Love you loads." https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj7lLDcMlli/

Naomika is the daughter of Twinkle's younger sister and former actor Rinke Khanna with her husband Sameer Saran. As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans and industry friend chimed into the comment.

Actor Bobby Deol dropped a comment. He wrote, "Happy birthday," along with heart emojis. One of the users wrote, "She looks like u."

Another comment reads, "The Khanna genes are so evident! Happy birthday!" "She is absolutely gorgeous and looks like good mix of you and Rinke....Aarav and her have similar eyes!!!!," another user wrote.

As far as work is concerned, Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after being starred in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'. She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022