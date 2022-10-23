Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of her newly renovated temple in her Mumbai's house

Actor Kangana Ranaut has renovated the temple at her Mumbai house for Diwali.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 15:27 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, shared a glimpse of her newly renovated temple at home on social media. The 'Queen' actor took to her Instagram Story where she was seen dressed in a cream-beige suit, sitting next to a priest in the temple. There was an idol of Lord Ganesha imn front of her.There was a large, framed Pichwai painting behind the idol, leaning on a colourful wall. Next to her were also garlands of marigold, some fruits, and food in steel utensils.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "This festive season renovated temple at home." Talking about Kangana's upcoming projects, she will be seen in 'Tiku Weds Sheru' marks the first project produced by Kangana's production house, Manikarnika Films. Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film is all set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The official release date from the makers is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has the period drama 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo-directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

