Left Menu

Shabana Azmi in Budapest for 'Halo' season 2 shoot

Azmi will next be seen in Whats Love Got To Do With It, a rom-com movie directed by Shekhar Kapur, and Karan Johars romance feature Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 16:43 IST
Shabana Azmi in Budapest for 'Halo' season 2 shoot
Actor Shabana Azmi (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Sunday said she is set to start shooting for the second season of the American military sci-fi series ''Halo'' in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

The 72-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the work update with fans and followers. ''The sun is out and life is good .. in Budapest for HALO season 2,'' she captioned a selfie.

Azmi plays the role of Admiral Margaret Paragonsky, the head of the Office of Naval Intelligence in the Paramount+ show, based on the video game franchise of the same name.

The first season of ''Halo'', which has master filmmaker Steven Spielberg on board as one of its producers, premiered on Voot Select in India earlier this year. Azmi will next be seen in ''What's Love Got To Do With It?'', a rom-com movie directed by Shekhar Kapur, and Karan Johar's romance feature ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022