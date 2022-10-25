Black Clover Chapter 342: What to expect from the plotline?

The Japanese manga Black Clover is returning after a week's break with chapter 342. Fans are curious to know more about Yami's birthplace, the Land of the Sun. we saw how Asta and Noelle Silva entered the Black Bulls under the leadership of Yami Sukehiro. Black Clover Chapter 342 will describe the ongoing conflict in the Clover Kingdom.

Yuno joins the Golden Dawn. They are equipped with the Eye of the Midnight Sun, a revolutionary organization whose management is influenced by the Devil. Black Clover Chapter 342 will showcase Yami's Background. Magic Knights encounter the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad.

Asta and Yuno learn the intention of the Dark Triads to release devils into the territory before the Magic Knights destroy the Spade Kingdom. Black Clover Chapter 342 may show the younger version of Yami from Ichika's perspective. New members of Ryuzen Seven are introduced in Black Clover's previous chapter, and they are training Asta. Except for Ichika, they are very friendly with Asta.

Ichika tells Asta that Ryudo assigned her to take care of him. She describes how he saved her life and how he united the Land of the Sun despite lacking Yoryoku by using his knowledge and powers. She also said the reason behind her assignment is that Ryudo is a busy guy even though he uses Tengentsu to maintain the governance of the Land of the Sun.

Asta wants to know more about Captain Yami from Ichika. But she is unwilling to share anything about her brother.

We will get back with the spoilers and the raw scans as soon as they come. A Black Clover Chapter 342 raw scan is scheduled to be out within two to three days before the release. But we would advise all fans to read the Black Clover manga after its release on official platforms.

Black Clover chapter 342 will be officially released on Sunday, October 30. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of Black Clover chapter 334 timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00, (October 30)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00, October 30)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 AM, (October 30)

UK Summer Time: 16:00, (October 30)

Central European Summer Time: 17:00, (October 30)

Indian Standard Time: 20:30, (October 30)

Philippines Time: 11:00, (October 30)

Australian Central Summer Time: 00:30, (October 31)

