Left Menu

Maha: Former MLA Vinayak Nimhan dies

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-10-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 18:46 IST
Maha: Former MLA Vinayak Nimhan dies
  • Country:
  • India

Former Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Vinayak Nimhan died due to heart attack here on Wednesday, his family said.

He was 59.

Nimhan represented the Shivajinagar constituency in Pune as Shiv Sena MLA from 1999 to 2004.

He later joined the Congress along with Narayan Rane and retained the seat in 2009 on the Congress ticket.

He suffered a heart attack while heading for the family's resort near Pune and died on the way to the hospital, a family member said.

He is survived by parents, wife and son. The last rites will be performed on Wednesday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022