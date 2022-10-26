Maha: Former MLA Vinayak Nimhan dies

Former Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Vinayak Nimhan died due to heart attack here on Wednesday, his family said.

He was 59.

Nimhan represented the Shivajinagar constituency in Pune as Shiv Sena MLA from 1999 to 2004.

He later joined the Congress along with Narayan Rane and retained the seat in 2009 on the Congress ticket.

He suffered a heart attack while heading for the family's resort near Pune and died on the way to the hospital, a family member said.

He is survived by parents, wife and son. The last rites will be performed on Wednesday night.

