Is Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 renewal just a matter of time?

There are several hit K-dramas, however, Kiss Sixth Sense was one of the successful series that launched on May 25, 2022. The drama has gripped viewers for its unique theme and the chemistry between Crash Landing on You's Seo Ji Hye and Yoon Kye Sang is praised by the audience.

The drama tells the story of a woman named Hong Ye-sool (played by Seo Ji Hye) who can see the future when she kisses someone. Cha Min-hoo (Yoon Kye Sang) is the team leader at Je Woo Planning. He worked hard for the improvement of the business. His five senses are 10 times more sensitive than common people. This secret helps him to achieve Korea's top advertising award.

His assistant Hong Ye Sul is also a workaholic woman but she can see someone's future when she kisses him. Though she is unaware of where her astonishing ability comes from, but she knows that the incidents that she sees during kissing are bound to happen. One day she accidentally kisses her boss Cha Min-hoo and sees them in bed together in the future.

But the story takes a new turn when Ye-sool's ex-boyfriend Lee Pil-yo comes back into her life. Later Ye-sool confesses her feelings for Min-hoo during an event, and everyone present there cheers at that.

Also Read: Reborn Rich poster & trailer show Song Joong-ki could play a more dangerous antihero character

At the end of the first season, the makers have not revealed anything about Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 but viewers want to see more twists and turns in the story. Following its release, Kiss Sixth Sense repeatedly ranked within the top five among the "Top 10 TV Shows on Disney+" in South Korea, having ranked first place on June 7. It also steadily ranked within the top 10 on this same list in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan while ranking in the top three of this list in Indonesia.

If Kiss Sixth Sense Season 2 gets a greenlit, the original cast would return to reprise their roles. Viewers may have to wait some more time for the second season, as it's just four months since Kiss Sixth Sense has concluded. The streamer will wait for the reviews, critics' comments, and viewership data of Season one before that announce Season two.

As the story is mostly wrapped up in the first season, there are fewer chances for Season 2 to come in the future. However, Fans continue to hope that the creators will return soon. But the South Korean drama is never officially canceled, which led many viewers to assume that the renewal of the second season is just a matter of time.

We will definitely keep updating you on the K-drama as soon as we get anything new. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more news on the South Korean drama and movies!

Also Read: BST Hyde Park names BLACKPINK as a headliner for the 2023 event