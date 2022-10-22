Left Menu

BST Hyde Park names BLACKPINK as a headliner for the 2023 event

Updated: 22-10-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 10:44 IST
BST Hyde Park names BLACKPINK as a headliner for the 2023 event
JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ and LISA will play the London festival on Sunday, July 2, 2023, making history as they become the first K-pop band to headline the festival. Image Credit: bst-hydepark.com
BLACKPINK performed as the first K-Pop artist to share the stage at British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park in London! The annual music festival was held on October 21. With their countless record-breaking hits, BLACKPINK is all set to take the world by storm. The festival will debut on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The program will have a star studded lineup of some of the world's biggest artists. BLACKPINK has been announced one of its headliners for 2023. JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ and LISA will play the London festival on Sunday, July 2, 2023, making history as they become the first K-pop band to headline the festival. The full line up is yet to be announced.

Amex UK Cardmembers get first access to tickets with the Amex presale which starts Friday 21 October at 10am.

The four-member groups, BLACKPINK consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa act as a team and have the world's top songs, like How You Like That, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Ice Cream, and lovesick Girls.

The Kpop girl group BLACKPINK has broken numerous online records throughout their career. Their music videos for "Kill This Love" (2019) and "How You Like That" (2020) set records for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release, with the latter breaking three and setting two Guinness World Records.

BLACKPINK becomes the most-subscribed music act on the platform and the most-followed girl group on Spotify, with over 29 million followers as of April 2022.

Their live concert "The Show" which was held on January 31, 2021, featured the first-ever live performances of several songs from "The Album", as well as of Rosé's song "Gone" from her first solo single album "R" . And during the pandemic, more than 280,000 people purchased memberships to access the show, and the concert was live-streamed across 100 countries.

