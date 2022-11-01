Left Menu

Puneeth Rajkumar conferred Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously

Puneeth Rajkumar's family members attended the award ceremony. The Chief Minister presented the prestigious award to the late actor's wife Ashwini Revanth.

The Karnataka Ratna Award was posthumously conferred on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar by state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at a function here on Tuesday. Puneeth Rajkumar's family members attended the award ceremony. The Chief Minister presented the prestigious award to the late actor's wife Ashwini Revanth. Actors Rajinikanth and Jr NTR were among those present.

The Karnataka Chief Minister shared a video of the award ceremony in a tweet. https://twitter.com/CMofKarnataka/status/1587427361167151104

The Chief Minister had announced earlier that the state government has decided to present the 'Karnataka Ratna' award to Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1. "A committee would be formed to make preparations for the award presentation ceremony. Members of Dr Rajkumar's family would also be included as members of the committee. We all together will present the award posthumously to Puneeth in a highly dignified manner," Bommai had told the media.

The Chief Minister had also paid rich tributes to Puneeth Rajkumar on his first death anniversary. "His death has left a deep void in Kannada cinema. A multi-faceted personality, he was a wonderful actor, playback singer, television presenter & producer. In our hearts forever Appu!" he said in a tweet. The highest civilian award of the state has been conferred only nine times earlier.

The event was held on the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava. The Karnataka Ratna was last awarded to Dr Virendra Heggade in 2009 for his social service. Apart from him, Puneeth's father Dr Rajkumar was among the first recipients of the state's highest civilian award in 1992 for his work in the entertainment industry.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away last year on October 29 following a cardiac arrest at the age of 46. Colloquially known as Appu, he was an actor, playback singer, television presenter and producer. (ANI)

