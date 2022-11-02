'Fate: The Winx Saga' scrapped after two seasons on Netflix

Netflix has cancelled 'Fate: The Winx Saga' after two seasons, the journey of the teen drama series based on the Nickelodeon animated series 'Winx Club' has reached its end! Brian Young, the series creator, initially announced this via an Instagram post.

"This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with Season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga," Young wrote. "This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It's a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I'm so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I'm grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It's been an amazing four years. Hopefully, we'll see each other again in the future."

As per the reports of Variety, Season 2 of "Fate: The Winx Saga" launched on Netflix in September 2022 after making its initial Netflix debut in January 2021, while Season 2 had seven episodes, Season 1 only had six. The show is a live-action adaptation of Italy's "Winx Club" animation. The cast includes Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Robert James-Collier, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Danny Griffin, and Sadie Soverall.

According to Variety, 'Fate: The Winx Saga' seemed to be a success for Netflix prior to this revelation. Only 'Cobra Kai' and 'Narco-Saints' received more viewers during the Sept. 5-11 watching period than Season 2, which debuted on the Netflix Top 10 as the second-most watched English-language TV title and the third-most watched title overall. The season spent five weeks in the top 10 on Netflix, which is a long period to be on the list. During this time, Season 1 also entered the chart for two weeks, as it frequently does with Netflix's most popular shows. In addition to working as executive producer and showrunner, Young wrote 'Fate: The Winx Saga.' Along with Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow, executive producing credits go to Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures. (ANI)

