Tokyo Revengers Season 2 releasing in January! New trailer reveals plotlines & new cast

The anticipated Season 2 of the Japanese anime Tokyo Revengers finally got its release date. The production for the series has wrapped up and gearing up for January 2023, the winter 2023 anime season. The announcement is done with a new key visual and Tokyo Revengers Season 2 teaser trailer. Watch the trailer below.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 was officially confirmed at Jump Festa 2022. The new season is officially titled Tokyo Revengers: Seiya Kessen in Japanese. According to BD/DVD distributor Pony Canyon, the anime sequel will be officially titled in English as Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown.

On November 2, this year, a key visual for Tokyo Revengers Season 2: Christmas Showdown and info was revealed in Weekly Shounen Magazine Issue 49, 2022. But this info was leaked ahead of time by anime news leakers Sugoi LITE and Shonen Leaks.

The new announcement reveals the anime has added two cast members including the Japanese voice actors, Tomokazu Sugita and Mikako Komatsu. Tomokazu Sugita will voice Captain Taiju Shiba while Mikako Komatsu will voiceover Yuzuha Shiba the sister of Taiju.

According to Animegeek, Haikyuu!! Voice actor Masaya Fukunishi will voice Draken instead Tatsuhisa Suzuki. Suzuki voiced Draken in Season 1.

Masaya Fukunishi (Blue Period, Haikyuu!!) will voice Draken now that voice actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki has dropped out from Tokyo Revengers 2. Additionally, Fukunishi will voice Draken in both a July 2022 Season 1 rebroadcast in Japan, and in a two-part Blu-Ray box set that comes out in 2022.

According to the new release trailer, Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will follow the Black Dragon story arc since the plot takes place near Christmas. As per Christmas Showdown Arc, Tokyo Revengers S2 will show the next story of Takemichi after his return to the present. Takemichi once again discovers that the Tokyo Manji Gang has grown into a large-scale crime organization after absorbing the Black Dragons, and his friends still die.

When he travels back to the past, he learns that Hakkai Shiba is forced to leave the Tokyo Manji Gang and join the Black Dragons under the orders of his abusive older brother and the Black Dragons' current leader, Taiju, an event that affects the Tokyo Manji Gang's merge with the Black Dragons.

We will keep you updated with the latest news. Till then stay tuned!