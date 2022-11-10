Left Menu

Vir Das' show cancelled in Bengaluru amid protest by right-wing group

Vir Das' show, scheduled to be held on Thursday evening in Bengaluru, was cancelled due to protests by a right-wing outfit.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 22:37 IST
Vir Das' show cancelled in Bengaluru amid protest by right-wing group
Vir Das (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Comedian Vir Das and controversies go hand-in-hand. Das' show, scheduled to be held on Thursday evening in Bengaluru, was cancelled due to protests by a right-wing outfit. The show was cancelled last minute after the members of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti carried out protests, alleging Das hurt their religious sentiments.

"In one of his previous shows, Das made fun of our country and women and insulted Hindu religion. We filed a police complaint with Vyalikaval police station and forced organisers to cancel the show. We request people to boycott such shows," Mohan Gowda, spokesperson, Hindu Janajagriti Vedike, said. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti had even filed a police complaint a few days ago.

In a complaint to the Vyalikali police station on Monday, the Samiti leaders said Das had made derogatory statements against women, our Prime minister, and India at John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, America, and denigrated the nation. "The comedian had said that in India, we worship women during the day and rape them at night during the performance," they claimed while adding that a case was also registered by the Mumbai Police in this regard. It is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code, they said.They said that it was not right to allow such a controversial person to hold a program in a communally sensitive area like Bangalore."When Karnataka is already facing many law and order problems due to communal incidents, such events could vitiate the law and order and should not be allowed. We demand that this program should be cancelled immediately," Samiti's state spokesperson Mohan Gowda said in a complaint.

Das also took to Instagram and informed his fans that the show was pushed due to "unavoidable circumstances." "Hey folks. Due to unavoidable circumstances we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon. Sorry for the inconvenience," a note on Das' Instagram account read.

He also informed that ticket prices will be refunded. "See you soon Bengaluru. BMS will issue refunds and you will have the option to transfer them to the new date," Das added.

The show was supposed to take place at 5.30 pm at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall in Malleswaram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022