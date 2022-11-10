Vir Das' show cancelled in Bengaluru amid protest by right-wing group

Comedian Vir Das and controversies go hand-in-hand. Das' show, scheduled to be held on Thursday evening in Bengaluru, was cancelled due to protests by a right-wing outfit. The show was cancelled last minute after the members of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti carried out protests, alleging Das hurt their religious sentiments.

"In one of his previous shows, Das made fun of our country and women and insulted Hindu religion. We filed a police complaint with Vyalikaval police station and forced organisers to cancel the show. We request people to boycott such shows," Mohan Gowda, spokesperson, Hindu Janajagriti Vedike, said. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti had even filed a police complaint a few days ago.

In a complaint to the Vyalikali police station on Monday, the Samiti leaders said Das had made derogatory statements against women, our Prime minister, and India at John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, America, and denigrated the nation. "The comedian had said that in India, we worship women during the day and rape them at night during the performance," they claimed while adding that a case was also registered by the Mumbai Police in this regard. It is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code, they said.They said that it was not right to allow such a controversial person to hold a program in a communally sensitive area like Bangalore."When Karnataka is already facing many law and order problems due to communal incidents, such events could vitiate the law and order and should not be allowed. We demand that this program should be cancelled immediately," Samiti's state spokesperson Mohan Gowda said in a complaint.

Das also took to Instagram and informed his fans that the show was pushed due to "unavoidable circumstances." "Hey folks. Due to unavoidable circumstances we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon. Sorry for the inconvenience," a note on Das' Instagram account read.

He also informed that ticket prices will be refunded. "See you soon Bengaluru. BMS will issue refunds and you will have the option to transfer them to the new date," Das added.

The show was supposed to take place at 5.30 pm at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall in Malleswaram. (ANI)

