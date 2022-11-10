Left Menu

'The Crown' star Elizabeth Debicki brings Princess Diana to life on red carpet

Elizabeth Debicki was recently spotted in the premiere of Netflix's The Crown Season 5, enthralling everyone with her Princess Diana inspired look.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 23:16 IST
'The Crown' star Elizabeth Debicki brings Princess Diana to life on red carpet
Elizabeth Debicki at the premiere of The Crown Season 5 (Image Source - EOnline). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], November 10 [ANI]: Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki commanded attention as she channelled two iconic looks of Princess Diana at 'The Crown' red carpet premiere recently. Portraying the late British royal in the 5th season of the Netflix series, Debicki exhibited Diana's astounding aura through her outfit at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where the premiere took place.

As reported by Page Six Style, Debicki was clad in a black coloured gown by Dior, from their much-awaited Haute Couture spring/summer 2022 collection. According to People Magazine, her slender, strapless evening gown was a perfect coalescence of Princess Diana's bewitching revenge dress from 1994 and her Cinderella-inspired icy blue gown from 1987. It exhibited both facets of Diana - the delightful princess and the ravishing glamour icon.

Its open back and choker-like stole was a highlight, draping almost like a train as it ruffled through the red carpet. Debicki rocked her jet-black, silk crepe gown, perfectly complimented by a number of glimmering jewels. Dior left no gems unturned to ensure her look was the defining moment of the premiere night. She sported the Rose Dior Couture pink gold and a diamond earring on one ear, and an exquisite Bois de Rose ear cuff on the other.

As per People Magazine's report, a miniature red colored poppy on the bodice of Debicki's gown was pinned as a moving acknowledgement of the sacrifice of military personnel ahead of Remembrance Day. Throughout November, such pins were spotted on the outfits of many royal family members during official outings. Debicki walked with an air of chic and grace to a round of camera shutters waiting to capture her enlivening Princess Diana, alongside her other costars.

Season 5 of The Crown with ten new episodes was released on Netflix on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022