Boruto Episode 275 release date, time & possible plotlines

Boruto accompanies Sasuke to a hawk trainer. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 275 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will stream in the Japanese language with English subtitles.

Fans in the U.S. can enjoy the streaming of the episode online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of Boruto Naruto anime can be seen on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 275

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 275 is titled "Back to the Sky," which probably features shows Sasuke will find what he is looking for. While Maruta leads Sasuke to his den of hawks, Sasuke receives his new messenger hawk.

In Boruto Episode 275, Mozu's son, Tsuzura, has been taken away by his mom. Yuk, the while Hawk returns. The episode might show Boruto and Sasuke dealing with Shikatiri Mozu. They want to stop his illegal trade.

In the previous episode, Boruto and Tsuzura were training Yuki secretly, while they were caught by the chief security officer. Mozu warned Boruto to stay away from his son.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 274 synopsis

Episode 274 tells Sarada learns from Sakura that Sasuke is taking Boruto with him to find a replacement messenger hawk since his current one is being retired due to old age. Sasuke and Boruto go on the search for Maruta, a keeper of legendary hawks.

Finding a small gaudy settlement in a valley, Sasuke and Boruto run off after a supposed security chief attempts to catch them. They run into the mountains, where they encounter an old man, who initially assumes they're with the security chief. The old man then tells them, that the fancy place called Paradise, led by a woman named Mozu Shitakiri is capturing and selling rare animals. Boruto asks why the old man would be targeted by them, and the latter says he knows where the legendary hawks are, making him Maruta.

Sasuke and Boruto enter Paradise under the guise of customers. Mozu welcomes them after Boruto recognizes his friend Tentou, the son of the Feudal Lord of the Land of Fire in a painting. As Mozu takes them on a tour, Boruto questions why she'd threaten people to hand over their rare animals and they are thrown out. Boruto encounters Tsuzura, Mozu's son, playing with a white hawk and befriends him. Meanwhile, Maruta leads Sasuke to his den of hawks, where Sasuke receives his new messenger hawk. Mozu catches her son together with Boruto and has his hawk taken away.

After the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 275 on Sunday, the translated chapter is likely to release on the same day the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Pacific Time – 01:30 hrs

Australia Central Time – 03:30 hrs

Eastern Time – 04:30 hrs

India Time – 14:00 hrs

