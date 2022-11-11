Lookism Chapter 422: Eugene may defeat Yohan

Lookism Chapter 422 is the upcoming chapter to be released on November 15, 2022. The episode will stream in the South Korean language with English subtitles.

Fans can enjoy the streaming of the episode on Naver Webtoon and Kakao pages. The previous episodes of the South Korean webtoon are also available on the streaming service. A Korean animated series adaptation by Studio Mir is set for a global release on Netflix.

Lookism Chapter 422 can feature Eugene will give all his effort to defeat Yohan. According to the spoilers of Lookism Chapter 422 by The Anime Daily, Yohan will recall his master's words. To defeat Eugene, he needs to imitate him. Yohan should follow his movement to hit him hard. But to use such a technique, he needs to burn some of his muscles. Well, Yohan will go to any extent to win this battle as he doesn't want his master to look down on him. So he will counterattack Eugene with full force.

Eugene will be confused about Yohan's moves. To understand his moves and next plan Eugene tries to follow his first moves. Ryuhei and others are waiting to see the winner of the battle.

However, after watching Yohan's first move, Eugene realizes he's following him. So Eugene will use all of his strength to defeat Yohan. Meanwhile, Ryuhei and others will be keen to know who will win the battle. Yohan will continue to attack Eugene to drain his energy. But it will be Yohan's mistake as it will boost Eugene's strength, and he will defeat Yohan easily.

The story revolves around a high-school student, Park HyungSeok who is looked down on by his fellow student for his obesity. Getting bullied and harassed every day, he asks his mother to transfer him to a new school. He moves to Seoul and plans to attend a new high school. A few nights before he begins school, somehow he receives a new body that is tall, muscular, and handsome. When one body is in use, the other falls asleep. Now he can switch bodies by waking up the sleeping one.

Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean Manhwa.

Also Read: Boruto Episode 275 release date, time & possible plotlines