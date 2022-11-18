Left Menu

Vivendi's Canal Plus in talks to buy Orange's film and pay TV units - source

Vivendi's Canal Plus TV arm is in exclusive talks to buy the film and pay TV operations of Orange in a deal that would allow it to add nearly 3 million subscribers and challenge Netflix in France, a source told Reuters on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 14:21 IST
Vivendi's Canal Plus in talks to buy Orange's film and pay TV units - source
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Vivendi's Canal Plus TV arm is in exclusive talks to buy the film and pay TV operations of Orange in a deal that would allow it to add nearly 3 million subscribers and challenge Netflix in France, a source told Reuters on Friday. Informal talks between Vivendi's Canal Plus, which already owns a third of the OCS film and pay TV business, and Orange - France's biggest telecoms group - have been going for months.

An OCS-Canal Plus tie-up would have to be approved by the French competition authority, said the source with direct knowledge of the talks. OCS is France's second-biggest pay-TV service after Canal Plus. It's known for being the sole distributor of HBO series in France, including blockbuster "Game of Thrones".

Buying OCS would allow Canal Plus to bulk up and increase its market share in video streaming to challenge U.S. giant Netflix. Orange and Canal Plus declined comment on the talks, which were first reported by trade publication Variety.

In September, French TV companies TF1 and M6 abandoned a merger plan that had been aimed at forming a domestic TV giant able to challenge U.S. streaming services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022