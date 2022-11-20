Salman Khan addresses Kiren Rijiju as his "dear Bibing" in a birthday post
Salman Khan extended heartfelt birthday greetings to Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju.
As Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju turned a year older on Saturday, superstar Salman Khan took to Instagram and extended his birthday greetings to him. He dropped a throwback picture in which Salman is seen bicycling along with Kiren Rijiju.
"My dear Bibing, wishing you on your birthday abundance of love health and happiness. Stay young and stay fit always," Salman wrote. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday wishes to Rijiju, and prayed for the latter's long and healthy life.
"Birthday wishes to our energetic law minister @KirenRijiju Ji. He is making notable efforts to further strengthen our judicial system. He is also passionate about the progress of Arunachal Pradesh. Praying for his long and healthy life", PM Modi tweeted. Rijiju was born in Nafra, Arunachal Pradesh in 1971. He pursued his higher education from the prestigious Hansraj College of Delhi University. He has a degree in Law from the Faculty of Law, Delhi University. (ANI)
