Left Menu

Salman Khan addresses Kiren Rijiju as his "dear Bibing" in a birthday post

Salman Khan extended heartfelt birthday greetings to Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 08:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 08:25 IST
Salman Khan addresses Kiren Rijiju as his "dear Bibing" in a birthday post
Salman Khan with Kiren Rijiju (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju turned a year older on Saturday, superstar Salman Khan took to Instagram and extended his birthday greetings to him. He dropped a throwback picture in which Salman is seen bicycling along with Kiren Rijiju.

"My dear Bibing, wishing you on your birthday abundance of love health and happiness. Stay young and stay fit always," Salman wrote. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday wishes to Rijiju, and prayed for the latter's long and healthy life.

"Birthday wishes to our energetic law minister @KirenRijiju Ji. He is making notable efforts to further strengthen our judicial system. He is also passionate about the progress of Arunachal Pradesh. Praying for his long and healthy life", PM Modi tweeted. Rijiju was born in Nafra, Arunachal Pradesh in 1971. He pursued his higher education from the prestigious Hansraj College of Delhi University. He has a degree in Law from the Faculty of Law, Delhi University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022