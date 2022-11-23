New "Avatar" film gets rare China release
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 08:22 IST
The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's blockbuster "Avatar", will be released in mainland Chinese cinemas on Dec. 16, 20th Century Studios announced on Wednesday on its official Weibo account.
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is one of the few foreign films to get access to the Chinese market in recent months, with others including the latest film in the "Minions" franchise and Sony Pictures' "Where the Crawdads Sing".
