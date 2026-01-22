Czech Police Detain Suspected Chinese Intelligence Collaborator

Czech police have detained an individual suspected of collaborating with Chinese intelligence services, heightening concerns over foreign espionage in the region. The arrest took place on Saturday, and the identity of the suspect remains undisclosed.

Authorities have confirmed that criminal proceedings are underway, although specific details about the allegations have not been made public. The involvement of Czech security services underscores the gravity of the situation.

The case is being handled by the High Public Prosecutor's Office in Prague, which has yet to provide a formal statement. An attempt to reach China's embassy in Prague for comment was also unfruitful.

(With inputs from agencies.)