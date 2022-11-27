Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

China sentences Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years for rape

A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu on Friday to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes including rape, just over a year after his arrest in China, where he was born and built a lucrative career. The court in the district of Chaoyang said investigation showed that from November to December 2020, the 32-year-old, who is also known as Wu Yifan, had raped three women.

Adidas launches probe into misconduct allegations against Kanye West

Adidas AG on Thursday said it has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by Kanye West, after the German sporting goods maker last month ended its partnership with the rapper and fashion designer. Adidas said it initiated the probe after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations against the musician, who now goes by Ye.

Jennifer Lopez announces "This is Me" album follow-up 20 years later

Twenty years after she put out her album "This Is Me... Then", singer and actor Jennifer Lopez announced on Friday a follow-up "This Is Me... Now", to be released next year. The 53-year-old, who has deleted posts from her Instagram in the last few days, shared a video clip on the social media platform in which she recreated the 2002 record's cover of herself dressed in a pink top and hat before turning into her current older self, all while saying "This is me then ... this is me now".

