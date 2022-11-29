My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 10: Bakugo is in worst condition as Sigaraki’s attack pierced right through him

The success of the manga series My Hero Academia (Boku No Hero Academia) has paved the way for an anime series on the manga. The anime series started airing its sixth season on October 1, 2022. Currently, anime lovers are passionately waiting for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 10, more so because the last segment ended on a major cliffhanger. Here are some of the latest updates on the upcoming episode.

My Hero Academia S6 EP 10 is titled "Bokura no Naka no Hito," which means "The Ones Within Us," in Japanese. The sixth season of My Hero Academia follows chapters 1 through 27 of the original manga series' 27th volume. It is produced by Bones and directed by head directors Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 10 is likely to showcase the aftermath of Bakugo's decision to save Deku. Another Pro Hero is in danger while fighting against the League of Villains. Bakugo is ready to take Shigaraki's attack to save Deku. But Shigaraki is stronger than before so Bakugo may get in trouble in the fight.

In My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 10, we will see how Bakugo survives and helps Deku. The newly released preview for the segment shows Sigaraki's attack pierced right through Bakugo and he is falling. While falling he utters "losing myself the rage, I thrust myself at Shigaraki, however, things take a surprising turn. I come face to face with two in the world of One For All."

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 9 synopsis

"To desperately halt the effects of the Quirk-Destroying Drug, Eraser Head cuts his leg off. Despite this, Shigaraki manages to reach his face, slicing one of his eyes, just as Shoto appears, who had been following Deku and Bakugo, blasting him with a mountain of ice, and further knocked back by Deku. With Eraser unconscious, his Quirk is undone, and Shigaraki begins to regenerate all of his injuries. Meanwhile, the evacuation team overhears of the mass destruction caused by Gigantomachia as he makes a reckless beeline directly toward his master; the rest of the U.A. students in Gunga can only look on in fear at the devastation left in his wake. Shigaraki prepares to finish everyone off, only for his body to suddenly split open, realizing that he was awakened too early. Deku figures out that, just like him, his body can't withstand the power of All For One. At this moment, Deku unlocks the Quirk of the 7th user: Nana Shimura's Float, and combined with Blackwhip pulls Shigaraki into the air and rescues his companions. He proceeds to duel Shigaraki in the air alone while the Heroes recover on the ground, causing Bakugo to get anxious. He recalls a conversation with All Might during their training prior where Bakugo voiced his worries regarding a mystery of one of the One For All users, and admitting his bullying of Deku came from not understanding his unselfish attitude. While Deku unleashes the full power of One For All to overwhelm Shigaraki, even despite the damage on his body, Bakugo and Shoto get Endeavor into the air, so he can finish him off for good with a Prominence Burn. As he burns alive, All For One's voice calls out to Shigaraki, his body suddenly releasing an array of Rivet Stabs to knock Endeavor away. "Shigaraki" shoots several out toward Deku, but with no hesitation, just like Deku did for him before, Bakugo blasts forward, pushing him out of the way and getting stabbed instead."

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 10 release details

BNHA Season 6 Episode 8 is set to be released on December 3, 2022, at 17:30 hrs. The anime series will be airing on Local Japanese Networks. International viewers can watch the anime on various platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, Funimation, Hulu, DirecTV and VRV. The previous seasons are also available on the same platforms.

