House of the Dragon Season 2 may get a spring 2024 release window!

"Game of Thrones" is completely set in a new form called "House of the Dragon," which has been dropped its first season on August 21, 2022, on HBO. The second season was announced just five days after the first season premiered. The production for the show is yet to begin.

Though it's very soon to guess a release date for House of the Dragon Season 2 still the new episodes will be slightly delayed because these types of the most expensive productions will take some time to premiere.

Meanwhile, Chief Content Officer of HBO Casey Bloys talked with Vulture regarding the release of House of the Dragon Season 2.

"Don't expect it in '23, but I think sometime in '24," he said. "We're just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It's not to be coy or secretive, but you don't want to say it's going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it."

If the filming begins in 2023 therefore we could expect the second run of the fantasy drama to arrive in the spring and summer of 2024 also predicted by Marie Claire.

Moreover, recently, the series actor, Steve Toussaint who played Lord Corlys reveals "I haven't actually seen any scripts yet," he said when asked about the second season of HOTD.

He went on saying, "I've been told some good stuff's gonna happen. I think pretty much as is indicated at the end of this last season is the fact that he decided whatever I may think about Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) personally, she is the rightful heir to the throne. The land grab the Hightowers have done is treacherous, and they need to be made to pay for that."

"Plus… the fact is my grandson has been killed. Even though we know he's not my grandson, but he's my grandson.

"So, I think that's kind of where he's at, that that has to be paid for."

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood", the drama is set 200 years before the events that played out in "Game of Thrones" and focuses on how the House of Targaryen falls into civil war.

The exact release date for House of the Dragon is not yet decided. We will keep updating you on House of the Dragon Season 2 as soon as we get anything new. Keep eye on Devdiscourse for more news on fantasy series.

