Left Menu

Eddie Murphy to receive lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes

Murphy, 61, was a cast member on television sketch show "Saturday Night Live" and went on to star in films such as "Beverly Hills Cop," "The Nutty Professor," "48 Hours" and "Dreamgirls." Previous DeMille award recipients have included Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Sophia Loren, Tom Hanks, Jane Fonda and Robert De Niro. The honor for Murphy adds a big name to the Globes telecast on Jan. 10.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 03:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 03:30 IST
Eddie Murphy to receive lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes

Comedian Eddie Murphy will accept a lifetime achievement honor next month at the Golden Globes, the annual ceremony that is trying to restore its reputation in Hollywood after a diversity and ethics scandal.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that votes on the Globe winners, announced on Wednesday that Murphy would receive the Cecil B. DeMille award to celebrate his contributions to entertainment. Murphy, 61, was a cast member on television sketch show "Saturday Night Live" and went on to star in films such as "Beverly Hills Cop," "The Nutty Professor," "48 Hours" and "Dreamgirls."

Previous DeMille award recipients have included Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Sophia Loren, Tom Hanks, Jane Fonda and Robert De Niro. The honor for Murphy adds a big name to the Globes telecast on Jan. 10. The ceremony has been known as a star-studded, alcohol-fueled event that kicks off Hollywood's awards season, but it is unclear which nominees will attend the upcoming ceremony.

The Globes were tainted after a 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation probed the HFPA's practices and revealed the organization had no Black members. Longtime broadcaster NBC dropped the 2022 telecast, but the Comcast-owned network agreed to air the Globes again in 2023 after the organization made reforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
3
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global
4
INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into debt

INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022