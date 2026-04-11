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Raskin Revives Presidential Capacity Commission Amidst Iran Tensions

Rep. Jamie Raskin plans to introduce a bill for a commission to remove a president unable to perform duties, sparked by Trump's military actions in Iran. The bill revives discussions around the 25th Amendment and presidential impeachment, though it's unlikely to progress due to Republican opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 04:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 04:02 IST
Raskin Revives Presidential Capacity Commission Amidst Iran Tensions
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U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland is set to propose legislation to create a commission aimed at removing any president deemed unfit for duties, as per a House Judiciary Committee spokeswoman.

The bill, initially introduced by Raskin in 2020, resurfaces amidst Democrats' renewed discussion of impeaching former President Donald Trump or invoking the 25th Amendment to address presidential incapacity.

Following Trump's controversial Iran military actions, Democrats push for his removal, but the Republican-led House is likely to obstruct the bill's progress.

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