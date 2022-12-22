John Wick: Chapter 4’s new clip portrays Bill Skarsgård hunting down protagonist

Now it's time for action movie aficionados to celebrate as their favorite much-awaited movie John Wick 4 is coming closer to its release. The fourth movie of the John Wick franchise (titled John Wick: Chapter 4) will be the longest film in the series.

Lionsgate earlier revealed the image to lure John Wick lovers who are passionately waiting for Chapter 4 and seeking to see Keanu Reeves in his famous role as a professional hitman and assassin. One image from John Wick 4 shows Keanu Reeves praying while being encircled by church candlelights. The protagonist is slaying his enemies with nunchucks in the footage of the trailer. On the contrary, the new teaser of John Wick: Chapter 4 shows Keanu Reeves brutally beating two baddies with nunchucks.

The creators have released a new 10-second clip through the official movie account. It offered a look at what the viewers can see in John Wick: Chapter 4. Bill Skarsgård is visible hunting down Keanu Reeves in The Continental, with Ian McShane's Winston Scott probably saying to John Wick, "Win or lose. It's a way out." Bill Skarsgård plays The Marquis de Gramont, a member of the High Table whose position is challenged by John Wick. On the other hand, we can see in the small clip views such as the sand clock, with which the sand of time runs out for Wick. The clip also portrays him paying respect possibly to the grave of his deceased wife.

Here's the official synopsis of John Wick: Chapter 4:

John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated to be out on March 24, 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood action movies.

