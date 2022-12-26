Left Menu

Kriti Sanon wishes 'Shehzada' director Rohit Dhawan on his birthday

Krit Sanon dropped a picture featuring 'Shehzada' director Rohit Dhawan to wish him on his birthday. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' will mark the second collaboration between Kriti and Kartik after their hit 2019 romantic film 'Luka Chuppi'.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 22:31 IST
Kriti Sanon (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on Monday shared a warm birthday for 'Shehzada' director Rohit Dhawan. Taking to Instagram Story, Kriti dropped a picture of herself with Rohit from the sets.

Sharing the picture, "Happiest Birthday to one of the coolest & most good looking director! The captain of our ship! Our Shehzada! #RohitDhawan Wish you a spectacular year ahead!" Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' will mark the second collaboration between Kriti and Kartik after their hit 2019 romantic film 'Luka Chuppi'.

Apart from Kriti and Kartik, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar are also a part of 'Shehzada'. The upcoming project is an action-packed, musical, family film. 'Shehzada' is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

Recently, on the occasion of the 'Dhamaka' actor's birthday, the makers of the film unveiled the teaser of 'Shehzada' which garnered a massive response from the audience. The 59-second teaser featured the 32-year-old actor, portraying the character of 'Bantu' in the film, thrashing a number of people in an extravagant fashion. It ends with leading lady Kriti winking at him, to which he reacts with a 'wow'.

Apart from this, Kriti will be seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas and Sunny Singh. She also has an action thriller 'Ganpath- Part 1' opposite Tiger Shroff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

