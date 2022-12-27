Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 10: Ruzek's old friend may join the team

The tenth season of the American police procedural television series Chicago P.D. started premiering on September 21, 2022, on NBC. Fans are waiting for Episode 10 of the series which will premiere on January 4, 2023.

Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead created Chicago P.D. is a spin-off series of Chicago Fire as a part of Wolf Entertainment's Chicago franchise. The series revolves around the members of the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department. The first three seasons and the first half of season four focus on both the patrol and Intelligence officers, but the show shifts to focus on the Intelligence Unit from the second half of season four on, after both Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) have advanced to the Intelligence Unit.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 begins right after the ninth outing ends. Chicago P.D. Season 10 stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Tracy Spiridakos, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, and Amy Morton. Aguilar joined the series before the season premiere, after guest-starring in an episode of the previous season, while Soffer departed the series following the third episode.

After a shocking discovery, Intelligence Unit begins closing in on Sean O'Neal with every shred of evidence they can find. To keep his son out of prison and have his reputation sullied, Sean O'Neal is determined to hire a lawyer.

Voight and the Intelligence Unit are trying to prevent the new drug from reaching citizens after it made a kid its victim. The team is giving their efforts to investigate this newly released drug followed by Anna's death.

Besides the case, the team is also working on a gang of pharmacy robbers who are involved in ruthless activities. The last few episodes feature Sean O'Neal is constantly tried to distract the Intelligent Unit from his case. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 10 may show the history of Burgess and more proof of the investigating shocking evidential reports of Sean O'Neal's son.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 10 is titled "This Job." Here's the synopsis of Chicago P.D. S10 EP 10.

"A series of brutal home invasion robberies finds the team paired with Detective Borkowski, an old friend of Ruzek's, to work the case; things get complicated for Torres when it becomes clear Borkowski has a vastly different policing style. Follow NBC to watch the show at 10 pm (ET). Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the NBC series!

