'The X Factor': Simon Cowell in talks with NBC to bring back new US version of the show

Yes... you read it right! Creator of 'The X Factor' Simon Cowell is gearing up for a new US version of the reality television show. According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, Simon Cowell appears to be in talks to revive the singing competition series on NBC.

Cowell said that the network had "offered us to make the show" during an interview with The Sun as quoted in a report by Deadline, adding: "Which means we'll make the show here." Deadline has learned from sources that the agreement isn't finalised yet. Most likely, it would be covered under Cowell's increased contract with NBCUniversal, which he signed last year.

It's unclear how The X-Factor would fit in with NBC's already-running flagship singing competition The Voice, which airs two episodes per season, as well as Cowell's summer mainstay America's Got Talent, which also gave rise to a winter All-Stars spinoff. When Fox showed both American Idol and The X-Factor, each episode aired once per season, with American Idol airing in the spring and The X-Factor in the fall. It's suspected that NBC uses a similar strategy to extend the duration of The Voice and The X-Factor.

As per a report by Deadline, the X Factor was founded by Cowell in the UK in 2004 and ran for 15 seasons. Its run came to an end in December 2018, and since then, two offshoot series, The X Factor: Celebrity and The X Factor: The Band, have been produced. One Direction, Little Mix, and Leona Lewis were among the artists whose careers were established by the U.K. edition of The X Factor throughout its tenure. The American X Factor made its debut on Fox in September 2011, the network that had hosted the initial season of American Idol. Along with Paula Abdul, Cheryl Cole, and L.A. Reid, Cowell served as a judge at the beginning of the series. Additionally serving as judges on the show were Nicole Scherzinger, Demi Lovato, Britney Spears, Kelly Rowland, and Paulina Rubio.

After Cowell returned to the British version in 2014, Fox cancelled the American version after three seasons. Even though the show had a brief run on television, Cowell was able to find Fifth Harmony there during season 2. (ANI)

