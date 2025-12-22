Trump's Greenland Gambit: Landry's Unexpected Diplomatic Role

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the special envoy to Greenland, underscoring the strategic importance of the region in terms of national security.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasized Landry's understanding of Greenland's role in safeguarding the U.S. and its allies, marking a significant shift in diplomatic focus.

The White House and representatives for Landry have yet to comment on whether he will relinquish his gubernatorial title, pending further developments in this diplomatic initiative.