Drone Chaos: Fire and Rescue on the Black Sea

A Ukrainian drone attack caused significant damage to two vessels and piers, resulting in a large fire in Russia's Krasnodar region, authorities reported on Monday.

Crew members aboard the ships at the Volna terminal were successfully evacuated, as regional authorities detailed on the Telegram app. The blaze expanded to cover 1,500 square meters and remained uncontrolled by 0200 GMT.

The Krasnodar region frequently faces Ukrainian drone strikes targeting key infrastructures. Strategically located, the Black Sea coast is essential for Russia's energy exports and military supply routes. The fire has underscored the ongoing tensions between the two nations.