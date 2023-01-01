Left Menu

Jr NTR's next film to release globally on April 5, 2024

RRR star Jr NTR is set to start shooting for his 30th film next month, the makers announced on Sunday.The Telugu film will see the actor reunite with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva.

Updated: 01-01-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 13:03 IST
Jr NTR's next film to release globally on April 5, 2024
''RRR'' star Jr NTR is set to start shooting for his 30th film next month, the makers announced on Sunday.

The Telugu film will see the actor reunite with his ''Janatha Garage'' director Koratala Siva. The project is eyeing a worldwide release on April 5, 2024.

NTR Arts, one of the banners behind the movie, shared the announcement on its official Twitter page.

''A man's fury is the cure for a disease called courage. #NTR30 in cinemas on April 5th, 2024. Shoot begins next month. Happy New Year,'' the production house said in the tweet.

The currently untitled movie is produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under Yuvasudha Arts.

R Ratnavelu is attached as director of photography, with Sabu Cyril as production designer. Sreekar Prasad will serve as editor on the project and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the upcoming film.

Jr NTR is also set to work with ''KGF'' films director Prashanth Neel on a movie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

