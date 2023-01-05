Left Menu

Birthday special: Revisiting moments when Deepika Padukone marked her footprint on global front

As Deepika Padukone turned a year older on Thursday, let's take a look at all the moments she held her head high and made India proud!

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 10:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 10:40 IST
Birthday special: Revisiting moments when Deepika Padukone marked her footprint on global front
Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deepika Padukone needs no introduction as her 15-year-long professional journey is enough to speak about the stature of the actress. After Priyanka Chopra, it's definitely Deepika who helped put India on the global map, especially in the year 2022. As she turned a year older on Thursday, let's take a look at all the moments she held her head high and made India proud!

First-ever ticket to Hollywood In 2017, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone surprised everyone with her big Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage'. She played the character of Serena Unger and it garnered her an international fanbase.

Met Gala debut Apart from making a foray as an actor in Hollywood in 2017, Deepika also made her debut at Met Gala in the same year. She unleashed her stylish avatar at the international gala with a bang. She donned a Tommy Hilfiger strappy satin gown which featured a slit at the side, a deep V-neckline, and embellishments spread all over on straps and the train.

Represented India at Cannes 2022 as a jury member It's a moment of pride for all Indians when Deepika represented the nation at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 as one of the jury members. She was the only Indian amongst the eight-member jury of the international competition.

First Indian to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy Deepika became the first person from India to unveil the FIFA trophy.

In December 2022, she escorted the FIFA World Cup trophy in a specially commissioned truck and unveiled it at the Lusail Stadium before the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France. Now it's to see what Deepika has in store for us in 2023. Fans have high hopes from her upcoming film projects 'Pathaan', 'The Intern' remake and 'Fighter'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
3
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data from China at key meeting; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023