Birthday special: Revisiting moments when Deepika Padukone marked her footprint on global front

Deepika Padukone needs no introduction as her 15-year-long professional journey is enough to speak about the stature of the actress. After Priyanka Chopra, it's definitely Deepika who helped put India on the global map, especially in the year 2022. As she turned a year older on Thursday, let's take a look at all the moments she held her head high and made India proud!

First-ever ticket to Hollywood In 2017, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone surprised everyone with her big Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage'. She played the character of Serena Unger and it garnered her an international fanbase.

Met Gala debut Apart from making a foray as an actor in Hollywood in 2017, Deepika also made her debut at Met Gala in the same year. She unleashed her stylish avatar at the international gala with a bang. She donned a Tommy Hilfiger strappy satin gown which featured a slit at the side, a deep V-neckline, and embellishments spread all over on straps and the train.

Represented India at Cannes 2022 as a jury member It's a moment of pride for all Indians when Deepika represented the nation at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 as one of the jury members. She was the only Indian amongst the eight-member jury of the international competition.

First Indian to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy Deepika became the first person from India to unveil the FIFA trophy.

In December 2022, she escorted the FIFA World Cup trophy in a specially commissioned truck and unveiled it at the Lusail Stadium before the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France. Now it's to see what Deepika has in store for us in 2023. Fans have high hopes from her upcoming film projects 'Pathaan', 'The Intern' remake and 'Fighter'. (ANI)

