Rare Maharaja cars, other magnificent vintage beauties displayed at royal palace in Vadodara

A rare 1922 Daimler originally owned by the then Maharaja of Mysore, a 1937 Rolls Royce limousine that was custom-built for a Maharani of Baroda and other rare vintage cars will bask in restored glory for three days in the premises of a royal palace here starting Friday.

Over 200 automobiles of yesteryears, some of which have undergone painstaking restoration in the last few years, went on display in the Vedant lawns and golf course of the 19th century Lukshmi Vilas Palace -- the royal home of erstwhile Baroda State in Vadodara -- as part of a grand car show.

Rajmata of Baroda Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad took a short ride in the 1922 Daimler, originally built for the Mysore royals, fitted with their royal insignia in the front and a metal peacock that sits over the bonnet. The titular king and queen of the erstwhile royal family Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and Radhikaraje Gaekwad sat in a light grey car labelled 'Baroda 1' car, in the palace premises, before the Rajmata formally inaugurated the event -- 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance.

''The car in which the Baroda king, queen and their daughter took a ride is a 1938 Rolls-Royce 25/30. For the first time in motoring history, the Maharaja cars of Baroda are also on display as part of the show which has participants from all corners of India, besides the jury members and international guests,'' a spokesperson of the organisers said.

Other vintage cars that originally belonged to the Baroda State, which are part of the display, include a Wolseley ('Baroda 45'), an old car labelled 'Baroda 23', a 1948 Bentley Marc VI ('Baroda 2') and a 1937 Rolls Royce Phantom III in mauve, light purple and white colours combination.

''This 1937 beauty is a Maharani car, as it was custom-built for Maharani Chimnabai of Baroda, who took a personal interest in its details. The car was sent from England to a coach-building firm in France before being shipped to India,'' said Delhi-based Asheesh Jain, who currently owns it.

''This graceful beauty was also featured in the Hindi film Shatranj (1956) starring Ashok Kumar. I am proud to have this car,'' he told PTI, as he waited for the jury to assess his car. Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad, during the opening ceremony held against the backdrop of the imposing Lukshmi Vilas Palace, said she was delighted to see so many vintage cars converging at the palace and termed it a ''precious heritage'' of the country.

''Even cars (from the Baroda family) which were lost from our vision for years, are back in our gardens,'' she said.

The Rajmata, who is also a textile revivalist, on the sidelines of the event, told PTI that ''reviving and restoring cars is as important, as these cars need a lot of effort to bring back to their old glory, as we should respect this heritage''.

The concours is being organised by 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, and supported by Gujarat Tourism to boost the 'Incredible India' brand, a spokesperson of the trust said.

''Cars have been an intrinsic part of Indian history, and particularly intertwined with the history of royal families in India. We are delighted to host these beauties in our palace lawns,'' Radhikaraje Gaekwad told PTI. More than 200 dazzling vintage beauties and classic Indian marquees, 120 veteran bikes and Maharaja cars are part of the display from January 6-8, organisers said. Other cars on display include the 1935 Ford Special, 1938 Armstrong Sidley, 1947 Buick Roadmaster Convertible, 1947 Daimler DB18, 1948 Humber, 1948 Buick Super, 1936 Dodge D2 Convertible Sedan, 1942 jeep ford GPW, 1936 Bentley 3.5, 1937 Bentley 4.24, 1937 Bentley Vanden Plas, they said.

Cars owned by various erstwhile princely states are also on display, the organisers said.

A 1911 Napier and a 1930 Cadillac are also gracing the Vedant lawns of the Lukshmi Vilas Palace. ''The oldest automobile on display is the 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen -- the first car invented by Karl Benz -- pioneering founder of Mercedes-Benz,'' the spokesperson said.

Madan Mohan, chairman and managing trustee of 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust, said it was befitting that Baroda state, which was a 21-gun-salute state in the British era, is hosting this event.

Talking to PTI, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad described the Rolls Royce he took a ride in, as a ''fabulous piece of machine'' and the event as an important occasion to celebrate both the built heritage and motoring legacy of India.

