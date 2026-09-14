Kennedy Center Faces Brink of Bankruptcy

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, with potential closure looming as soon as Tuesday. According to a report from the Washington Post, leadership at the center has proposed a controversial solution: affixing President Donald Trump's name to the building to avert a financial crisis.

This suggestion comes from leaders who were appointed by Trump, highlighting the center's dire fiscal situation. They reportedly believe that this drastic measure might be the only way to stave off what they've described as an 'imminent and certain fiscal collapse.'

At this time, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims made in the Washington Post report. The development presents a significant moment of uncertainty for the renowned cultural institution.