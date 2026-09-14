Calm Restored in Southern Saudi Cities After Houthi Threat Alerts

The Saudi Civil Defense issued an all-clear notice following alerts in four southern cities due to increased attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels. Cities like Najran, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Abha were on alert due to Houthi aggression, which has been increasing since a naval blockade against Riyadh was declared in July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 05:45 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 05:45 IST
Calm Restored in Southern Saudi Cities After Houthi Threat Alerts

The Saudi Civil Defense declared an all-clear on Monday after heightened alert levels in four cities due to a surge in Houthi attacks.

Alerts were issued for Najran, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Abha, as the Houthis, aligned with Iran, escalated their offensive.

Since July, the Houthis have launched several strikes against Saudi Arabia, initiating these from a position of power in northern Yemen after imposing a naval blockade on Riyadh.

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