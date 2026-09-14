Calm Restored in Southern Saudi Cities After Houthi Threat Alerts

The Saudi Civil Defense declared an all-clear on Monday after heightened alert levels in four cities due to a surge in Houthi attacks.

Alerts were issued for Najran, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Abha, as the Houthis, aligned with Iran, escalated their offensive.

Since July, the Houthis have launched several strikes against Saudi Arabia, initiating these from a position of power in northern Yemen after imposing a naval blockade on Riyadh.